This is incredible!

Popular businessman and President Donald Trump had a social media account on Twitter for several years and even before he was President of the United States.

Last week Twitter, Facebook, and others banned and removed the US President from their platforms.

It was a statement on the unprecedented power of their platforms and the power of collusion.

The tech giants want you to know who’s boss and who will decide what is acceptable discourse in this once free country.

But the story did not end there.

Gab CEO Andrew Torba completely backed up President Trump’s Twitter account before it was deleted and recreated the president’s account on Gab.

100% Fed Up reported:

Gab CEO completely backed up President Trump’s Twitter account before it was deleted and recreated him on Gab. What’s even more impressive is he did this while traffic was up 700% and under attack from leftists. Gab is currently having servers upgraded to handle the large influx in traffic but we’re told it should stabilize soon.

Gab CEO Pulls Off The Impossible For Trump… INCREDIBLE! “Gab CEO completely backed up Pres. Trump’s Twitter account before it was deleted & recreated him on Gab! What’s even more impressive is he did this while traffic was up 700% & under attack..https://t.co/F3olVzPpYy — Liberty Times & Politics 🗣 #FreeSpeech (@dmills3710) January 13, 2021

