Liz Cheney led ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday.

As reported earlier the vote was 232-197.

The US House just impeached President Trump for calling for “inciting an armed insurrection” that he never called for and that was never armed.

Liz Cheney defended her “I’m not going anywhere,” she tells me in the Capitol. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, a constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be.”

Later today RINO Representative Dan Crenshaw praised Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach President Trump.

Outrageous!

Talk about a career-ender?

Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support. We can disagree without tearing eachother apart. https://t.co/yMLary1kLj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2021

This was not a smart move for Rep. Crenshaw. His career is as good as over.

Crenshaw was completely destroyed in the comments.

I wish SNL never mocked you, because then you’d just be some un-known RINO, but unfortunately they made you a star. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 13, 2021

You should be primaried. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) January 13, 2021

Your opinion isn’t “truth.” She pushed totally discredited Russian “bounty” story, didn’t lift a finger when her GOP colleagues were exposing the biggest fraud in political history, and is retaliating for Trump’s “truth” on Iraq War. Spare us your lectures. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 13, 2021

The people of Wyoming can do better than Liz Cheney, like the people of Texas can do better than you — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 13, 2021

Swamp Hawks sticking together. Shocker. — Redbeard Actual (@802Patriot) January 13, 2021

