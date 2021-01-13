https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wth-rino-dan-crenshaw-praises-liz-cheney-voting-impeach-complete-lies-gets-roasted-twitter/

Liz Cheney led ten House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday.

As reported earlier the vote was 232-197.

The US House just impeached President Trump for calling for “inciting an armed insurrection” that he never called for and that was never armed.

Liz Cheney defended her “I’m not going anywhere,” she tells me in the Capitol. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference. But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, a constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be.”

Later today RINO Representative Dan Crenshaw praised Liz Cheney for her vote to impeach President Trump.
Outrageous!

Talk about a career-ender?

This was not a smart move for Rep. Crenshaw. His career is as good as over.

Crenshaw was completely destroyed in the comments.

