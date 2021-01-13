https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/13/yikes-richard-grenell-slams-bidens-pick-to-head-usaid-guess-whos-back/

The Joe Biden administration will be in charge of the federal government in less than a week, and the President-Elect’s choice to head up the United States Agency for International Development is a familiar name:

Richard Grenell doesn’t think things are destined to turn out well considering the track record during the Obama administration:

“Yikes” indeed!

The “smart power” people are returning, and what could possibly go wrong?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...