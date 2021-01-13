https://www.theblaze.com/news/youtube-suspends-president-trumps-account

YouTube announced late Tuesday that it had suspended President Donald Trump’s account, becoming the latest social media platform to take action against the president following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

What did YouTube say?

The video platform explained in a statement that it removed a recently uploaded video from Trump’s account and suspended Trump’s account for at least one week for “violating our policies.”

The statement stressed the suspension would last a “minimum” of one week, leaving open the possibility that Trump’s suspension from the platform could be indefinite.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days,” YouTube said.

Additionally, the platform closed the comments section on the Trump account, citing “safety concerns.”

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section,” YouTube explained.

YouTube, however, did not reveal which video uploaded to Trump’s account violated the platform’s policies.

According to CNN, YouTube also removed content from the White House’s channel, but did not suspend that account.

What’s the background?

With YouTube’s decision, Trump is now locked out of every major social media platform.

Last week, Twitter took the unprecedented step and permanently banned Trump’s account, citing “risk of further incitement of violence.” Facebook and Instagram have also indefinitely suspended Trump through at least Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Free speech advocates have questioned Big Tech’s decision to remove Trump’s social media platform — even the American Civil Liberties Union expressed concern about Trump’s deplatforming — but the social media companies have argued such action is necessary to prevent more violence.

With Joe Biden’s inauguration just one week away, more violence is a significant nationwide concern. In fact, the FBI is warning that armed protests are planned for all 50 state capitals next week.

The Secret Service is also taking extra precautions ahead of Biden’s inauguration to ensure the new president remains safe, the Washington Post reported.

