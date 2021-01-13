https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/youtube-suspends-president-trumps-channel-inciting-violence/

YouTube announced Tuesday night it is suspending the channel of President Trump for a minimum of one week for posting an unspecified video the tech giant accused of “inciting violence.” The video was taken down by YouTube and the posting of comments to Trump’s videos was also disabled. Last week YouTube took down a video of Trump urging rioting supporters at the Capitol to “go home in peace.”

CNN’s Brian Fung reported YouTube’s statement on the suspension that accused Trump of inciting violence with the video, “After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence. As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended.”

An announcement was also made via Twitter.

“1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days…2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

YouTube joins other Big Tech firms in censoring Trump by suspending or banning him: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Shopify, Twitch, Stripe and Salesforce.

