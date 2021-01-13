https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-youtube-suspends-trump-from-uploading-videos-for-one-week

Tuesday night, Google’s YouTube, the largest video sharing platform in the world, suspended President Donald Trump from uploading videos for one week and indefinitely disabled comments on the President’s channel.

1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

The President’s YouTube account had 2.77 million subscribers.

According to YouTube, Trump uploaded content that violated its policies, giving the account an automatic one-strike, which comes with a minimum seven-day suspension from uploading new content. The company has a three-strike rule before becoming permanently banned.

“Channels that receive a strike are temporarily suspended from posting or live streaming. Channels that receive three strikes in the same 90-day period will be permanently removed from YouTube. We apply our policies and penalties consistently, regardless of who uploads it.”

The company made the announcement of the suspension via Twitter.

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.”

“Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

1. Due to the disturbing events that transpired yesterday, and given that the election results have now been certified, starting today *any* channels posting new videos with false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike. https://t.co/aq3AVugzL7 — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 7, 2021

The company had previously posted notices cautioning against posting videos alleging voter fraud and validating the election of Joe Biden.

Last Thursday, YouTube announced that it would suspend any channels posting new videos alleging widespread voter fraud claims, rather than giving them a warning.

YouTube has suspended Trump’s channel for a minimum of one week, as a first strike in violating site policies. all comments on the channel are also prohibited. Trump is now suspended from every major social media platform — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) January 13, 2021

The latest ban comes after the riot last Wednesday at the US Capitol by far right extremists and Trump supporters, which left five dead.

According to YouTube, “Due to the disturbing events that transpired yesterday, and given that the election results have now been certified, starting today *any* channels posting new videos with false claims in violation of our policies will now receive a strike.”

NEW: Trump’s YouTube Channel has GAINED 30,000 subscribers this week. Other companies are cutting ties with Trump. YouTube is profiting! YouTube–the new Trump TV. RT to tell @Google, @YouTube, @SusanWojcicki…stop profiting off lies and violence! #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy pic.twitter.com/EdTrVF0xvX — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 12, 2021

Over the weekend, Twitter and Facebook suspended Trump’s account on their platforms. Twitter permanently banned the President.

However, Trump found a workaround and began tweeting from the government-owned @POTUS account before it was eventually removed as well. Trump then created an account on Parler, a social media app popular with conservatives.

Google also removed Parler from the Google Play Store on Friday, making it harder for Android users to download and access the app. Apple followed suit.

Amazon then dumped Parler from its hosting servers. Parler was unable to find a new hosting service and the platform remains shut down. Parler is now suing Amazon for anti trust violations.