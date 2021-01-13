https://www.dailywire.com/news/youtube-suspends-trump-from-platform

YouTube announced late Tuesday evening that it was temporarily suspending President Donald Trump’s account for allegedly violating the platform’s policies.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” YouTube said in a statement. “It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.”

The statement concluded, “Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, is the latest tech platform to suspend or ban the president in response to last week’s riot at the Capitol.

The most extreme action taken against the president came from Twitter, which permanently banned him from the platform.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said in a statement. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Twitter was widely criticized over its decision to ban the president in part because of the two tweets the platform pointed to as the reason.

On Jan. 8, 2021, Trump tweeted:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, Trump tweeted:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Twitter claimed that the tweets were a glorification of violence and offered the following as their reason for banning the president:

President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20th.

The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending.

The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol.

The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.

Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.

Numerous world leaders from France, Mexico, Germany, and Russia have spoken out against tech companies for censoring the president.

