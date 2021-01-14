https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/a-second-trump-impeachment-ensures-the-gop-will-never-be-the-same/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Federalist Senior Editor Chris Bedford and Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky discuss the Senate’s upcoming impeachment trial and what it means for the future of the GOP.

“To believe, one, that you can just fire Donald Trump and this is all over and then everything goes back to normal the way it was, like George W. Bush years, is really naive,” Bedford said. “To think that Washington can make this decision and just change the way the entire GOP voter structure and even donor structure, to a point, is incredibly hubristic.”

Jashinsky also noted that the Democrats’ attempts to exploit impeachment as a means for political gain will not sit well with voters who are attached to Trump more than the Republican Party.

“There’s just a huge chunk of this country now that is so exhausted and disgusted by the left’s attempt to take and to seize this monopoly on speech,” Jashinsky said. “I really think one of the enduring legacies of Trump’s moment in our politics is going to be that there was an awakening on that; not just among the Republican Party, not just among the MAGA base, but much more broadly in society.”

