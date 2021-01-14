https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/14/a-sign-of-how-deeply-stupid-we-all-are-conservative-woman-takes-yahoo-reporter-apart-for-trashing-ben-shapiro-over-zip-ties/

Zip ties. Really people?

We get it, people fight over stupid crap because it’s 2021 and everything is stupid but c’mon man! This editor was off yesterday and missed the drama around zip ties but apparently since it was a liberal woman who was mocked for asking a stupid question (and yes, there ARE stupid questions) about people really using zip ties it became a whole separate line of outrage. Especially from this yahoo at Yahoo …

Huh?

People do have zip ties at home. This editor uses them for all sorts of stuff … just sayin’.

Ok?

This guy needs a hobby.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see China from our house.

Mo Mo, a Conservative chick on Twitter, gave Hunter what-for:

Ouch.

And she hit him again.

If mocking stupid people is unacceptable in polite society this editor is in deep trouble.

Heh.

What she said.

***

Related:

Let them FIGHT! Rick Wilson’s PAL Wajahat Ali makes example of HIM to complain about white commentator’s privilege to swear on TV and LOL

Holy HELL! Project Veritas shares disturbing footage of PBS’ Michael Beller talking about ‘re-educating’ Trump supporters’ kids (watch)

He MAD! Chris Cuomo FLIPS OUT when confronted with his own words supporting violent protests over the summer

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...