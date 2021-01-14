https://redstatenation.com/aaron-mostofsky-who-was-arrested-for-involvement-in-the-capitol-riot-and-his-father-a-ny-supreme-court-judge-are-both-registered-democrats/

A Brooklyn Supreme Court judge’s son was one of the hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, according to reports.

Photos and videos taken inside the Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon show a fur pelt and bulletproof vest-clad Aaron Mostofsky carrying a riot shield and a wooden stick.

Aaron Mostofsky of Brooklyn protests at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Wednesday.

Aaron Mostofsky, who told The Post on Wednesday he’d come to protest a “stolen election,” was holding a police riot shield as a mob of rioters swarmed the building Wednesday.

Mostofsky is the son of Shlomo Mostofsky, a “prominent modern Orthodox figure in Brooklyn and former president of the National Council of Young Israel,” the outlet reported.

Aaron Mostofsky was not arrested for breaching the Capitol building’s barriers, however, yesterday the FBI arrested him and entered his home. He was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot.

BREAKING: Aaron Mostofsky, the son of a NY Supreme Court judge was arrested in Midwood Brooklyn on Tuesday morning for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot. pic.twitter.com/MweFpdvLkX — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) January 12, 2021

He faces four federal charges, including theft of government property.

Mostofsky faces three other charges, including illegal entry into a restricted area and disorderly conduct. He spoke at a court appearance in Brooklyn conducted by phone on Tuesday afternoon, although the case is being handled by federal prosecutors in Washington.

Prosecutors said they were “deeply troubled” by the allegations against Mr. Mostofsky but consented to his release from custody on a $100,000 bond. He is prohibited from participating in any political rallies or traveling to any state capitals, which have been on high alert for spillover violence ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

Judge Mostofsy, the former president of the National Council of Young Israel, was elected to the bench last January with the backing of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.

And been if most of the mainstream media reported that Judge Mostofsy and his son were conservatives it seems they are Democrats.

Mr. Mostofsky, 34, is the son of Kings County Supreme Court Judge Steven Mostofsky, who also goes by Shlomo. He and his father are registered Democrats, according to New York State election records the New York Times reported without mentioning this in their headline.

Was his speech a huge lie?

And why did a registered Democrat would riot in the Capitol in the name of President Trump?

