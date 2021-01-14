https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/14/aclu-lawyer-the-arguments-over-allowing-trans-women-to-compete-in-girls-sports-are-rooted-in-misogyny-and-white-supremacy/

You might remember ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio from our post on Target deciding to pull Abigail Shrier’s book. “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters,” from its website. You’d think the ACLU would argue on the side of free speech, but Strangio tweeted that “stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100% a hill I will die on.”

Jesse Singal writes a lot about trans issues, and picked up on these tweets from Strangio Thursday:

There’s more to the thread, but once we get to the misogyny and white supremacy bit, we kind of check out.

Also:

Yeah, he’s that lawyer.

We’ll see what the Biden administration does about it. Joe’s pretty woke.

