You might remember ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio from our post on Target deciding to pull Abigail Shrier’s book. “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze That’s Seducing Our Daughters,” from its website. You’d think the ACLU would argue on the side of free speech, but Strangio tweeted that “stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100% a hill I will die on.”

Jesse Singal writes a lot about trans issues, and picked up on these tweets from Strangio Thursday:

A few notes on women and girls who are trans in sports. There is a relentless effort to situation trans people as a threat to cis people in sport and elsewhere. There simply is no threat. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) January 14, 2021

The foundation of these arguments are based on two dangerous and faulty premises. First, that men and boys are always better, stronger, faster and more skilled than women and girls. Second, that sex categories are binary, fixed and easily identifiable at birth. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) January 14, 2021

Both of these premises are rooted in misogyny and white supremacy. The interest behind these narratives is not in “protecting women” but rather protecting the power of the state to control people’s bodies and constrain people’s identities. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) January 14, 2021

There’s more to the thread, but once we get to the misogyny and white supremacy bit, we kind of check out.

Also:

Since this is so deeply troubling to people, here is some further reading: https://t.co/1oIe1CbezJ https://t.co/VDoaKtWsrk — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) January 14, 2021

On the tiny subset of trans issues where it *seems* there is stuff legitimately worth discussing, like puberty blockers and sports, it is SUCH a relief to have experts from the ACLU and other orgs repeatedly tell us ignoramuses that actually, there’s nothing to talk about here pic.twitter.com/GXZ9wPAIn2 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 14, 2021

I am so relieved that the ACLU is around to tell us that the people who fought for women’s sports, Title IX, etc., were in fact upholding “white supremacy” — direct quote from a higher-up. This is such a good and important way for the organization to maintain cachet! — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 14, 2021

Anyway, remember that 1) we progressives are pro-science 2) the belief that there are enough biological differences between men and women to necessitate sex-segregated sports is literally white supremacy, and must be stamped out — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 14, 2021

Is he really saying that physical differences between men and women are due to misogyny? That is……..something. — HeterodoxDan (@ProgPilgrim) January 14, 2021

Just to screw with it, we should tell it that yes, physical difference between men and women are due to misogyny… but also misogyny is due to physical differences between men and women. — Shard (@Shardknox) January 14, 2021

I guess that explains the thousands of exceptional black women athletes who benefited from Title IX. Wait, what? — Véronique Semtex (@VeroniqueSemtex) January 14, 2021

Exactly. It’s not like black female athletes in the US have ever been tennis mega-stars or all-time great Olympic gymnasts or basketball stars or track gold medalists. They’d be much more empowered if we made sports unisex and they won nothing and made no money. — em (@margerymeanwell) January 14, 2021

Biological superiority is a myth that’s why there’s 100s of women in the NFL hall of fame — Ben Satterthwaite (@Obiben55) January 14, 2021

these people make it so hard to honestly adjudicate this issue — R. Dæneel Olivaw (@LeoDaneel) January 14, 2021

Wait a fucking second this is *that* lawyer? Are you kidding me? — Vaclav Havel (@VaclavHavel9) January 14, 2021

Yeah, he’s that lawyer.

“Stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100% a hill I will die on.” –this ACLU lawyer, on trans issues — Clay Campaigne (@ClayCampaigne) January 14, 2021

Anyone that believes that (on average) biological men/ trans women don’t have an athletic advantage over biological women in sports either has zero I interest in participating sports ever, OR has the aforementioned athletic advantage in the sport they engage in. — DavID (@ShowMetheLogos) January 14, 2021

this is easily dispelled by simply looking at the last place of any men’s competition–running, swimming, skiing, etc–& comparing it to the first place of the respective women’s category. most of the time the last place men’s time blows the first place women’s time out the water — rope fueler (@IEheehee) January 14, 2021

Tell the girls who got blown off the track in the 100m in Connecticut that it’s not a threat. — F.T. The FuzzyTomato (@FFuzzytomato) January 14, 2021

For sports, it’s really XX or XY. If not, just get rid of women’s sports altogether right now. The Left really has to come to terms with dealing with people like Chase, OR, just go ahead and throw away a century of advancing women’s rights. — Pedro (@geoffcaptain) January 14, 2021

So “sex is binary” is rooted in white supremacy? And what about all the other races and cultures since time began that also only knew male and female until about 10 seconds ago? — Johnny Paxil (@JohnnyPaxil) January 14, 2021

This is an absurd statement to suggest there is no threat.

This is a person blinded by agenda, not reality, when it comes to athletics. — Floplag (@floplag) January 14, 2021

this is a joke right? — joe jackson (@FahQseattle) January 14, 2021

We’ll see what the Biden administration does about it. Joe’s pretty woke.

