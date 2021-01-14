https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/activists-organize-expel-critical-race-theory-california-ethnic-studies-model-curriculum/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Activists are once more taking aim at California’s “Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum,” demanding a broader historical perspective than critical race theory.

Educators for Excellence in Ethnic Studies and the Alliance for Constructive Ethnic Studies circulated similar form letters for supporters to personalize and send to state officials.

The 45-day comment period on the latest revision ends Jan. 21. The California Department of Education will present its third and final draft and summary of new comments to the State Board of Education March 17-18.

Read the full story ›

The post Activists organize to expel critical race theory from California ethnic studies 'model curriculum' appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

