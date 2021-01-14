https://www.theblaze.com/news/alleged-capitol-rioter-busted-wow-good

An Illinois man recently arrested for his alleged involvement in the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week admitted to federal agents, “Wow, you are pretty good” after they surprised him by producing incriminating evidence, court papers show.

What are the details?

Kevin James Lyons, 40, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds as part of the riots on Jan. 6, according to a criminal complaint filed this week.

Federal agents reportedly first became aware of Lyons’ participation in the Capitol breach when they discovered a post on his Instagram account showing a route he planned to use to drive from Chicago to Washington, D.C. The caption for the post read, “I refuse to tell my children that I sat back and did nothing. I’m heading to DC to STOP THE STEAL! #MAGA #KAG.”

According to an affidavit, agents then discovered a subsequent, since-deleted post on the Instagram account displaying a picture of a door sign outside the office of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.).

The sign said “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,” and the picture was captioned, “WHOS HOUSE?!?!? OUR HOUSE!!”

When agents interviewed Lyons in Chicago on Jan. 8, he allegedly acknowledged he was in D.C. during the riot but was “evasive” about whether he had entered the Capitol.

He stated that he “100% guaranteed, without incriminating himself” that he saw nothing being damaged before explaining that in a dream, “He saw a lot of banging on doors, paper being throwing [sic] about, and a mob of people,” adding that “people really didn’t have much choice of where they were going because of the mob … [and] if he were inside, he was inside for approximately 45 minutes.”

Then, when Lyons was shown the photo placing him outside the speaker’s office, he allegedly responded, “Wow, you are pretty good, that was up for only an hour.”

Lyons allegedly acknowledged that the same photo was still on his phone’s camera roll and showed agents his phone.

What else?

Lyons was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond Wednesday, local Chicago outlet WFLD-TV reported. Among the conditions of his release, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes ordered him to have no contact with anyone else involved in the Capitol breach or anyone planning further riots.

Lyons is just one of more than 30 individuals who have been charged so far as a result of the Capitol breach, according to Justice Department records.

