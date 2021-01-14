https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/another-leftist-arrested-capital-protest-identified-democrat-34-year-old-son-new-york-judge/

Another liberal outsider at the Capital protest turned Antifa riot was arrested yesterday. Aaron Mostofsky, a registered Democrat joins Antifa and other impersonators identified at the Capital on January 6th.

Another radical at the Capital last week was arrested yesterday. He is a registered Democrat:

“Records show Aaron Mostofsky is a registered Democrat.” https://t.co/hPnL2fTjFN — Austin Frisch (@Austin_Zone) January 14, 2021

Mr. Mostofsky is a 34 year old registered Democrat and the son of a New York Judge. He is seen in the picture above dressed in fur, carrying a stick and wearing a bullet proof police vest he had stolen. Mostofsky is standing beside the man who carried a Confederate flag into the event. This indicates they possibly knew each other and both appear to be outsiders.

It’s unknown if Mostofsky is a member of Antifa who was clearly leading the violent activities at the Capitol.

As time goes by, the violent criminal activity in the Capitol continues to be related to radical liberal outsiders at the event. This really comes as no surprise.

