https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600086a09cd48c07edeaaf56
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A bible study podcast run by the Catholic group Ascension Presents called The Bible in a Year is the most popular podcast for Apple users, beating out news shows and other main…
Legend has it that at least six ravens must be kept at the Tower of London or the kingdom will fall. One of them, Merlina, has gone missing and may be dead….
(THE FEDERALIST) – One of the most controversial and reviled of Catholic documents is Pope Pius IX’s 1864 “Syllabus of Errors,” a long list of popular opinions that the Roman pontiff strongly condemne…
Despite having reporters of their own in attendance at the January 6 Trump rally in DC, The Daily Caller actively…
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, eight other former state officials criminally charged in Flint water crisis…