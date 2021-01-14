https://www.oann.com/antifa-activist-who-posed-as-trump-supporter-arrested/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=antifa-activist-who-posed-as-trump-supporter-arrested

Rubble is seen near a breached entrance a day after a mob broke into the US Capitol on January 7, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Thursday, January 14, 2021

John Earle Sullivan — who is a supporter of Antifa, BLM and the leader of Insurgence USA — is arrested and indicted in Utah.

His arrest came after he was caught on video instigating violence on Capitol Hill and admitting that he posed as a Trump supporter during the demonstration on January 6.

“I’m gonna wear a Trump hat, I’m gonna wear a Trump hat,” Sullivan said. “I bought one today, I was wearing a Trump hat at the last rally during the day time.”

Resurfaced videos — filmed by Sullivan himself — show that he was an active participant in clashes at the U.S. Capitol. The far-left activist even broke a window during the protest and admits it’s not the first time he’s posed as someone else.

“Oh yeah I was just ‘a journalist,’” Sullivan stated in a video he recorded of himself. “But I use that all the time: ‘Yeah I’m just a journalist, I’m here recording, I got my camera on my shoulder.’”

On Thursday, Sullivan was arrested in Provo, Utah. He faces several charges including ‘civil disorder’ and ‘violent entry’ or ‘disorderly conduct.’ He was previously arrested on July 13 for ‘rioting’ and ‘criminal mischief’ based on his activities at the June 30 protest, in which a civilian was shot and injured.

That case is still pending.

