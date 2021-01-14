https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-if-you-dont-believe-trump-represents-white-supremacy-then-you-have-a-lot-of-work-to-do

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested during an Instagram Live video that those who do not believe that President Donald Trump is a racist are flawed and have soul-searching to do.

“It’s going to take a lot of work to heal,” she said. “I will say that it is possible.”

After talking about a man she says went from being a white supremacist to helping get people out of that world, AOC suggested that those who don’t think that Trump is a white supremacist are flawed and have work to do.

“A lot of people have, have drank the poison of white supremacy, um, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” she claimed. “Just is and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, um, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too.”

The Trump administration made reaching out to minorities one of their top priorities, repeatedly condemned white supremacy, and saw support for the president increase in every demographic during the 2020 election except among white men.

WATCH:

AOC: “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy and that’s what Donald Trump represents. Just is. And if at this point you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, maybe you have a lot of work to do.” pic.twitter.com/8I0gknCVib — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez made a wide range of remarks during the video, including making false and inflammatory remarks about Trump’s cabinet.

“Uh, I have a message for anyone who is resigning after Wednesday: Too late! Too late. You’ve, you’re not going to resign after Wednesday and act like you weren’t a part of it. Were you secretary on Wednesday? Yes you were, you were a part of it,” she claimed. “Were you secretary every single step leading up to Wednesday? Yes? Then you were a part of it. You don’t get to allow for an attack that kills five people and then afterwards, you say, I wasn’t a part of it. Yes, you were.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the hands of Trump’s cabinet secretaries were “forever stained” with blood after the riot last week resulted in several people being killed. Ocasio-Cortez did not note that many of the cabinet secretaries resigned over what happened and many put out statements condemning violence.

“Cowards. Cowards. Couldn’t even stand up in the memory of these officers that they pretend to care about, that they pretend to care about,” she continued. “I don’t want to hear or see the Republican Party talk about blue lives ever again. This was never about safety for them. It was always a slogan, because if they actually cared about rule of law they would speak up when people break the law. They would speak up. They would enforce fairness and equity but they don’t give a damn about the law. They don’t give a damn about order. They don’t give a damn about safety.”

“They give a damn about white supremacy. They care about preserving the social order and the mythology of whiteness than the grandeur of our democracy,” she claimed without evidence. “That’s what they care about. They lust for power more than care about democracy. That’s what those people did when they voted to overturn the results of our free and fair elections and you can barely call them that with the amount of voter suppression that they have engaged in across the country. It is generous to say the least, to call them that.”

The Daily Wire reported:

AOC said that Republicans only care about preserving “whiteness” as she then cast doubt about the legitimacy of the U.S. elections, saying that it was “generous” to call them “free and fair elections” as she pushed unsubstantiated claims of “voter suppression” in an election that had historic turnout. Also, despite defending law enforcement, she was one of the main proponents of the “defund the police” movement. Ocasio-Cortez also downplayed crime surges last summer, and even said that “the whole point of protesting is to make [people] uncomfortable.” AOC even advised those who attended last summer’s tumultuous events on what to bring and not to bring with them and suggested that people needed to give into leftist demands in order to end the riots.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

