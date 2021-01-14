https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-says-she-almost-died-during-riot-declines-to-give-details-suggests-conspiracy-involving-police

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed during an Instagram Live video this week that she had a close encounter with death during the riot last week at the U.S. Capitol Building, but declined to give any details on the alleged incident due to what she described as “security concerns.”

“As for myself, I had a pretty traumatizing event happen to me and I do not know if I can even disclose the full details of that event due to security concerns, but I can tell you that I had a very close encounter where I thought I was going to die and you have all of those thoughts where, you know, at the end of your life, and all of these thoughts come rushing to you, and that’s what happened to a lot of us on Wednesday,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “…I did not think, I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive, and not just in a general sense, but also in a very, very specific sense and, you know, I think it’s an opportunity for a lot of us to talk about trauma as well.”

Ocasio-Cortez later suggested that there was some sort of conspiracy that had taken place because something “was wrong from the inside” and that there were “acts of betrayal” by law enforcement that she claims led to her not knowing if an officer was “there to help you or to harm you.”

“It was an extremely traumatizing event, and it is not an exaggeration to say that many, many members of the House were nearly assassinated,” she claimed. “It’s just not an exaggeration to say that at all. We were very lucky that things happened within certain minutes that allowed members to escape the House floor unharmed. But, many of us nearly and narrowly escaped death and it’s also extremely traumatizing. And what was also traumatizing was how unsettling that day was because there was a sense that something was wrong, and obviously with the violence, but there was a sense that something was wrong from the inside.”

“As we saw, there were members of Capitol Police who were quite heroic, you know, we have many officers, and, you know, there were also black and brown officers that were confronting white supremacists, and putting themselves, not just to protect members, but they put themselves in harms way on the front line, facing the racist violence of white supremacists ordered by Donald Trump to attack the Capitol,” she claimed. “And so there were those acts of heroism, but, next to that, there was also acts of betrayal. And, to run, in the Capitol, in our nation’s capital, and not know if an officer is there to help you or to harm you is also quite traumatizing.”

