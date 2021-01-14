https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/apple-unveils-new-racial-equity-justice-projects-part-100m-program/

(FOX BUSINESS) – As part of its $100 million commitment unveiled this past June to combat racial equality and justice, Apple announced several new initiatives on that front on Wednesday.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant said it would launch the Propel Center, “a first-of-its-kind global innovation and learning hub” for historically Black colleges and universities, as well as an Apple Developer Academy to help Detroit-based students code and receive tech education. It also said it would support venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs.

“We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world – and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “We’re launching REJI’s latest initiatives with partners across a broad range of industries and backgrounds – from students to teachers, developers to entrepreneurs, and community organizers to justice advocates – working together to empower communities that have borne the brunt of racism and discrimination for far too long. We are honored to help bring this vision to bear, and to match our words and actions to the values of equity and inclusion we have always prized at Apple.”

