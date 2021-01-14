https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/arrest-capitol-siege-anarchist/

The FBI has arrested anarchist leader John Sullivan of Utah for inciting the riot in the U.S. Capitol.

He was quoted as saying, “We got to rip Trump from office” and “It’s time for a revolution.”

Films showed Sullivan agitating the crowd and encouraging violence.

Sullivan is the founder of an organization called Insurgence USA. On July 13, 2020, Sullivan was charged with Rioting and Criminal Mischief by the local law enforcement authorities in Provo, Utah, based on his activities around a June protest in which a civilian was shot and injured. The case is pending.

At the Capitol, Sullivan can be seen telling the crowd over a microphone: “We about to burn this s— down” and “We ain’t waiting until the next election.”

Sullivan stated he was wearing a ballistic vest and a gas mask at the Capitol. He entered through a broken window. He said he was present at the shooting of a woman by a policeman.

Sullivan, 26, was charged in federal court with:

* One count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

* One count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

* One count of interfering with law enforcement engaged in the lawful performance of their official duties incident to and during the commission of civil disorder.

Read the federal government’s “AFFIDAVIT IN SUPPORT OF CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

AND ARREST WARRANT” for John Earle Sullivan

