With impeachment now routine in the Nancy Pelosi-run U.S. House, a freshman Republican member has announced she will file articles of impeachment against Joe Biden one day after his inauguration.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced on Twitter — with the hashtags #ImpeachBiden and #BidenCrimeFamily — she will file the articles on Jan. 21, charging abuse of power.

On January 21, 2021, I’ll be filing Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden for abuse of power.#ImpeachBiden #QuidProJoe#BidenCrimeFamilly — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) January 14, 2021

In an interview Wednesday night with Newsmax, Greene said, “I would like to announce on the behalf of the American people we have to make sure that our leaders are held accountable.”

She said Biden is “willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese energy companies, Ukrainian energy companies.”

With the Democrats in control of the House, there’s little chance Greene’s move will gain any traction, but her charge is not without merit.

A poll after the Nov. 3 election found that had Democrat voters known about the evidence found in a laptop abandoned at a repair shop by Joe Biden’s son Hunter, enough of them would have dropped their support for Biden to change the election result.

Reports by the New York Post of the evidence that Joe Biden was aware of his son’s foreign business deals while serving as vice president and personally profited from them were blocked by Twitter and Facebook. And establishment media refused to investigate the story, with some dismissing it as “Russian disinformation.”

The Democrats first impeachment of Trump centered on the president’s concern about Hunter Biden’s lucrative deal with a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas firm while his father was in charge of U.S. policy for the country.

Joe Biden later publicly confessed that he threatened Ukraine’s president with the loss of American financial aid unless he fired the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma at the time.

See video of Joe Biden recounting his successful effort to have Ukraine’s top prosecutor fired:

Joe Biden’s involvement in a deal with a Chinese energy firm tied to the Communist Party was referenced in a text message from a business associate of Hunter Biden requesting that “Joe” be involved, because that would make it look like a “truly family business,” Fox News reported.

In text messages dating back to 2017, shortly after Joe Biden left the office of vice president, business associates James Gilliar and Tony Bobulinski sought to “get Joe involved.”

The deal was the joint venture with CEFC China Energy that Bobulinski has discussed in media interviews. Bobulinski claims he met twice with Joe Biden and is certain that an email indicating the “big guy” was to get a 10% cut referred to the former vice president.

A Senate report found that among the Communist Party-tied nationals with whom Hunter Biden did business was Ye Jianming, founder of CEFC China Energy. Ye was affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army, the report said.

The New York Times reported in 2018 that Ye wanted “access to the corridors of power in Washington” and he soon “was meeting with the family of Joseph R. Biden Jr.”

It was a post-election survey that found more than one-third of voters who chose Joe Biden were not aware of the evidence linking the former vice president to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son.

Had they known, according to the survey commissioned by the Media Research Center, President Trump would have won at least 289 Electoral College votes.

Victor Davis Hanson, a historian at the Hoover Institution, wrote in a PJ Media column that if Republicans take control of the House in 2022, they could impeach Biden. And if they regain control of the Senate, which is split now 50-50, they could remove him from office.

Hanson said Biden “will face Nemesis in a way that few other presidents have ever encountered the cruel Greek god.”

“Biden’s hubris and that of the media/Democratic Party fusion almost guarantee such divine retribution.”

Hanson noted Biden’s campaign and its media allies hid “his apparent cognitive decline and his family’s financial entanglements.”

“From April 2020 on, a virtual news blackout surrounded Biden. His rare interviews were scripted. Biden communiques were teleprompted. Press conferences were either nonexistent or revolved around his favorite milkshake or his socks. Mentions of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine were taboo. It was sinful to reference reports of a Hunter Biden email allegedly detailing a 10 percent distribution of such revenue to the ‘Big Guy’ — presumably Joe Biden.”

However, he pointed out, Biden will not be able to avoid scrutiny forever.

“He will soon face unscripted meetings with foreign leaders. He will have to meet dozens of movers and shakers each week. Is he or the nation prepared for the consequences of his return to normality after nearly a year of media fawning and forced isolation?”

Hanson noted Biden will go into office “with an ethical cloud hanging over his head — one that could have been vetted and adjudicated rather than blacked out for most of 2020. His son, brother and perhaps family associates may talk if faced with FBI and IRS probes, if not a special counsel investigation.”

Hanson said the impeachment precedent Democrats have established doesn’t even require an alleged crime.

He noted Biden called Trump’s supporters “ugly folk” and “chumps.” And the former VP compared the president to Joseph Goebbels, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi propagandist.

“Biden should hope that a rogue FBI does not conduct freelance investigations of him the way it did to Trump,” Hanson said. “Let Biden pray there is not a partisan medical community to diagnose him as impaired and suited for 25th Amendment removal, as was the case with Trump.”

