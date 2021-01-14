https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bank-masks-coronavirus-uk/2021/01/14/id/1005582

HSBC in Great Britain is threatening to close the accounts of customers who refuse to wear masks in its branches.

“Our colleagues deserve respect and should not have to face violent or abusive behavior,” Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC’s branch network, told the Mirror newspaper.

“Consider whether you need to visit the branch or could manage your banking from the safety of your home via our digital channels.

“If you do visit us, please wear a face covering and maintain a safe distance from others. If individuals put themselves or our colleagues at risk, without a medical exemption, we reserve the right to withdraw their account.”

The Sun newspaper reported banks are permitted to remain open during Britain’s third coronavirus lockdown since they provide essential services. But government guidelines stipulate masks must be worn.

HSBC has 14 million customers in the United Kingdom.

