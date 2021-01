https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/bidens-19-trillion-plan-includes-another-1400-eligible-americans

President-elect Joe Biden has revealed a nearly $2 trillion “American Rescue Plan” with multiple components including more money that would go to Americans following the recent $600 relief payments many Americans received.

One facet of the plan includes another $1,400 in direct payments for eligible Americans. Biden is also calling for increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

