https://www.theepochtimes.com/ben-carson-trump-could-have-tempered-down-jan-6-speech-but-wasnt-to-blame-for-capitol-breach_3656965.html

President Donald Trump could have “tempered down” his Jan. 6 speech but was not to blame for the breach of the U.S. Capitol that day, according to his longtime Housing Secretary Ben Carson. “I think it was potentially something that could have been tempered down,” Carson told the Washington Examiner. “When you saw in the audience some of the elements that looked somewhat violent, you might want to temper what you have to say.” Trump spoke to a crowd in Washington, telling them at one point, “We fight like Hell and if you don’t fight like Hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He also said that people who were planning to march to the Capitol should do so “peacefully and patriotically.” Trump finished at 1:12 p.m. The crowd at the Capitol began getting unruly before then. It takes about 45 minutes to walk from where Trump spoke to …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

