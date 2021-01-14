https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/14/ben-domenech-jake-tapper-attacks-disabled-veteran-trump-wants-to-know-how-he-gets-away-with-it/

Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech criticized CNN anchor Jake Tapper Wednesday after the network host questioned the patriotism of a Republican congressman for voting against Democrats’ impeachment. That representative lost both his legs abroad in U.S. military service.

“Congressman Brian Mast, a Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States,” Tapper sneered Wednesday afternoon.

Jake Tapper: “Congressman Brian Mast… who lost his legs by the way fighting for democracy abroad, although I don’t know — about his commitment to it here in the United States” pic.twitter.com/GidrZHUzOe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 13, 2021

“Jake Tapper has made a joke of himself over the course of the past year,” Domenech said on Fox News. “He’s not to be taken seriously when he holds his relationship with veterans forward in order to defend himself in situations like this where his partisanship creeps through.”

Domenech continued, noting Tapper’s behavior at this point was highly predictable.

“What do we expect at this point from CNN?” Domenech said. “I don’t think we should, anyone should take them seriously. At least we can be grateful that after the next couple of weeks we won’t have to see them regularly in airports across America as they shut that network down.”

Domenech directed heat at CNN’s Anderson Cooper last week, calling the network’s prime time anchor a “pompous ass,” for roasting Olive Garden and in turn, proving the Capitol demonstrators’ point about elite disdain for the rest of the country.

“Look at them, they’re high-fiving each other for this deplorable display of completely unpatriotic, completely against law and order, completely unconstitutional behavior, it’s stunning,” Cooper said as CNN aired footage of the anarchic demonstrators overwhelming the Capitol. “And they’re going to go back to the Olive Garden… and they’re going to have some drinks and talk about the great day they had.”

Domenech said Cooper’s comments, “defines why these people feel hated,” adding that “on behalf of the late, great Bre Payton, Olive Garden is actually pretty good and their salad dressing is excellent.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

