In a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle, Federalist Founder Ben Domenech scored a critical hit on CNN’s Jake Tapper after the CNN host made disparaging comments against Congressman Brian Mast, questioning the wounded veteran’s dedication to America and democracy.

In his rhetorical thrashing, Domenech used his cutting words to call out Tapper for his fragile ego, his use of veterans as a virtue shield, and CNN for having become a joke (Tapper too).

Teeing up Domenech, Ingraham played a soundbite of what she accurately described as Tapper’s “shameful comment”:

TAPPER: Congressman Brian Mast. DANA BASH: Mm hmm. TAPPER: A Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad. Although, I don’t know what his – I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States.

You can read NewsBusters’ coverage of Tapper’s hissy fit here.

“Tonight, Tapper doubled down in his comments saying that, ‘Yes, I question the commitment to democracy of anyone who spread election lies,’” Ingraham added, noting that if a Republican had said that about Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth (IL), CNN and Tapper would be outraged (which, to an extent, happened when Ingraham’s colleague Tucker Carlson criticized Duckworth).

First up, Domenech called out how Tapper would go into a relentless rage when he received criticism and would rely on his fighting style of blowing up the person’s Twitter DMs. “What do you expect at this point from CNN’s most special flower who will crawl into your direct messages and complain whenever you insult his honor in any way,” he jokingly asked.

There’s a reason Tapper earned this reputation from conservatives and even the Huffington Post. And who could forget about last year’s scandal involving Tapper and former congressional candidate Sean Parnell (R-PA).

“Jake Tapper has made a joke of himself over the course of the past year,” Domenech continued. “And I think that a lot of people can understand at this point that he’s not to be taken seriously when he holds his relationship with veterans forward in order to defend himself in situations like this where his partisanship creeps through.”

And to round out his flurry of blows, he mocked CNN for having to shut down their airport broadcasting service:

It’s insulting, it’s offensive, but what do we expect at this point from CNN? It’s absolutely laughable and I don’t think that we should – anyone should take them seriously. At least we can be grateful that after the next couple of weeks, we won’t have to see them regularly in airports across America as they shut that network down.

In the Twitter comment Ingraham cited, Tapper went further and claimed Congressman Mast “voted for sedition,” a continuation of his hysterical reporting from last week. And one Gold Star Aunt, who’s a fan of Tapper and replied to him, said his comment on TV was “out of line.”

Fox News Channel’s The Ingraham Angle

January 13, 2021

10:13:13 p.m. Eastern (…) LAURA INGRAHAM: Ben, you mentioned him a moment ago. Tonight, on CNN, Jake Tapper made this shameful comment. Watch. JAKE TAPPER: Congressman Brian Mast. DANA BASH: Mm hmm. TAPPER: A Republican from Florida, who lost his legs, by the way, fighting for democracy abroad. Although, I don’t know what his – I don’t know about his commitment to it here in the United States. INGRAHAM: Tonight, Tapper doubled down in his comments saying that, “Yes, I question the commitment to democracy of anyone who spread election lies.” Ben, how is this rhetoric in any way acceptable? Imagine if a Republican said anything like that let’s say about Tammy Duckworth, who also suffered grievous injuries. BEN DOMENECH: What do you expect at this point from CNN’s most special flower who will crawl into your direct messages and complain whenever you insult his honor in any way? Jake Tapper has made a joke of himself over the course of the past year. And I think that a lot of people can understand at this point that he’s not to be taken seriously when he holds his relationship with veterans forward in order to defend himself in situations like this where his partisanship creeps through. It’s insulting, it’s offensive, but what do we expect at this point from CNN? It’s absolutely laughable and I don’t think that we should – anyone should take them seriously. At least we can be grateful that after the next couple of weeks, we won’t have to see them regularly in airports across America as they shut that network down. (…)

