CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” called Donald Trump a “secessionist, seditious president of the United States who inspired and celebrated a riot to burn down the Capitol.”

Cooper said, “I wanted to bring in someone who masterfully told the story of Nixon’s final days, Carl Bernstein.”

He continued, “Carl, President Trump lashing out over comparisons to Nixon is particularly interesting. In ways you and I talked about this, I think it was last night, the end to this presidency you were saying is much worse than Nixon’s.”

Bernstein said, “Well, first of all, Nixon was not a secessionist, seditious president of the United States who inspired and celebrated a riot to burn down the Capitol, which is really what occurred. He encouraged it. Those people went there because of his incitement.”

He added, “Nixon was in a different category in that regard. He was a real criminal president who deserved having to leave office, and Republicans got him out of office, forced his resignation. Very different than what we’ve seen with Trump. The Republicans have enabled him and allowed him to stay in office. We saw in the House yesterday how Republicans continued to defend him, don’t want to see him impeached and convicted.”

