https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/bible-year-podcast-takes-number-1-spot-apple-podcast-charts/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – A bible study podcast run by the Catholic group Ascension Presents called The Bible in a Year is the most popular podcast for Apple users, beating out news shows and other mainstream sources.

The podcast is hosted by Friar Mike Schmitz, a well-known Catholic priest who is in charge of young adult ministry at his local parish. The podcast consists of Friar Schmitz reading Scripture and then providing his own supplementary theological and historical context teachings. The podcast is 25 minutes long.

While there were three episodes published in 2020, the podcast really kicked off in 2021. The Bible in a Year has already has gone through the first few chapters of Genesis and has covered some of the Psalms and chapters in Job and Proverbs. The podcast beats out both the New York Times and Ben Shapiro along with NPR and other mainstream news agencies and political commentators.

Read the full story ›

The post 'Bible in a Year' podcast takes number 1 spot on Apple podcast charts appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

