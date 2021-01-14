https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-inauguration-rehearsal-postponed-due-ongoing-security-threats?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A rehearsal for incoming Democratic president Joe Biden’s inauguration slated for Sunday has been postponed due to security threats, according to news reports.

The rehearsal is now scheduled to take place Monday.

Security throughout Washington, D.C., is extreme tight, amid FBI warnings of protests, possibly armed, in the nation’s capitol and all 50 states over the weekend and into Wednesday when inauguration events take place.

Following last week’s breach of the U.S. Capitol Building, as many as 20,000 National Guard troops have been activated and stationed throughout Washington.

Biden’s team has also canceled an Amtrak trip that the president-elect was scheduled to take from home town Wilmington, Del., to Washington on Monday, citing heightened security concerns.

On Wednesday, Biden received a briefing on the threats identified by the FBI, Secret Service, and national security officials.

“In the week since the attack on Congress by a mob that included domestic terrorists and violent extremists, the nation has continued to learn more about the threat to our democracy and about the potential for additional violence in the coming days,” the Biden transition team said earlier this week. “This is a challenge that the President-elect and his team take incredibly seriously.”

