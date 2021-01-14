https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-vows-destroy-small-businesses-15-per-hour-federal-minimum-wage-video/

Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to destroy what’s left of small businesses with a $15 per hour federal minimum wage.

Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion Covid relief plan which included a $15 per hour minimum wage, $30 billion in rental assistance and a ban on evictions and foreclosures until the end of September 2021.

Democrats and RINOs destroyed small businesses with unconstitutional Covid lockdown orders.

Biden promised to help on all non-white owned businesses to reopen and rebuild — whites need not apply.

Now he’s seeking to destroy jobs and put more stress on small businesses that made it through Covid lockdowns.

“There should be a national minimum wage of $15 an hour. No one working 40 hours a week should live below the poverty line,” said Biden.

Minimum wage hikes will lead to robot replacement and less hours for employees.

President-elect Biden: “There should be a national minimum wage of $15 an hour. No one working 40 hours a week should live below the poverty line.” https://t.co/envEuJSbIa pic.twitter.com/QmWbFm9EjL — ABC News (@ABC) January 15, 2021

Seattle gradually raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour and it was a total disaster for small businesses and consumers.

A Subway franchise owner in Seattle told FacesOf15.com that the $15 per hour wage hike hit her business hard:

“After Seattle implemented a $15 minimum wage, my business went from having seven employees to three. We used to have the ability to hire and train younger and entry-level employees, but now we don’t have the margins to hire inexperienced workers anymore. Now, we’re faced with the very real prospect of closing. The lesson from Seattle is that Congress can’t mandate its way to wage growth and prosperity, because those mandates hit small businesses hard.”

