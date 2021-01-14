http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PUQtD2UGTrg/

During a speech on Thursday, President-Elect Joe Biden stated that he will work towards safely reopening the “majority of our K-8 schools by the end of the first 100 days.”

Biden said, “We’ll also do everything we can to keep our educators and students safe, to safely reopen a majority of our K-8 schools by the end of the first 100 days. We can do this if we give the school districts, the schools themselves, the communities, the states the clear guidance they need, as well as the resources they need that they can’t afford right now because of the economic dilemma they’re in. That means more testing and transportation, additional cleaning and sanitizing services in those schools, protective equipment and ventilation systems in those schools. We need to make sure that workers who have COVID-19 symptoms are quarantined and those who need to take of their family members with COVID-19 symptoms should be able to stay home from work and still get paid.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

