President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE’s inauguration rehearsal scheduled for Sunday has been postponed due to security concerns, two people familiar with the matter told Politico on Thursday evening.

The two sources told Politico the rehearsal has been moved back to Monday.

The Hill has reached out to Biden’s transition team for confirmation and comment.

Security around the Capitol has significantly ramped up in the days leading up to Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, which comes on the heels of the violent attacks on the Capitol building last week.

More than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to be deployed to assist with security for the event, according to Politico. The FBI has warned that the potential for armed protests is high in both the U.S. capital and across the country.

In a briefing with Vice President Pence on Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the agency was seeing an “extensive” amount of chatter online about potential violence surrounding Biden’s inauguration.

“We’re concerned about the potential for violence at multiple protests and rallies planned here in D.C. and at state capital buildings around the country in the days to come that could bring armed individuals within close proximity to government buildings and officials,” he said.

Biden’s team also canceled a planned Amtrak trip from Wilmington, Del., to Washington on Monday due to security concerns, Politico reported.

Public and private entities have taken actions to prepare for Biden’s inauguration.

Several airlines have announced that they will ban guns in checked bags on flights to D.C. in the time surrounding the inauguration. More than a dozen D.C. Metro stations will also be closed around the Capitol and National Mall before and after the inauguration.

A group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to prohibit Congress from certifying Biden’s 2020 Electoral College win. The mob broke windows, vandalized lawmakers’ offices and forced members of Congress to evacuate from the House and Senate chambers.

The attack left five dead including a Capitol Hill police officer who had served on the force for 12 years before suffering injuries during the riots.

