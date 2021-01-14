https://politicrossing.com/okeefe-fires-first-shot-at-twitters-dorsey-with-new-release/

Project Veritas released a new video exposing Jack Dorsey today! Watch it below. Oh, and there will be MORE to come!

Quotes from the Project Veritas Video:

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO: “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration.”

Dorsey: “So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

Dorsey: “You know, the U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day.”

