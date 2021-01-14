https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fbi-arrests-antifa-leader-john-sullivan-utah-storming-us-capitol/

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan is in custody after being arrested in Utah on Thursday.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol last week.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

TRENDING: CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Antifa Protester John Sullivan Brags About Posing As Trump Supporter, Breaking Window At US Capitol Building During Riots

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washingotn Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

The FBI continues to ignore these facts, too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

