Anarchist John Sullivan was just arrested by FBI/DOJ for inciting a riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Evidence shows him agitating the crowd and encouraging violence.

SULLIVAN, DOB 07/18/1994, is a resident of Utah. Based on publicly available information and information provided by SULLIVAN in an interview on January 7, 2021, described further below, SULLIVAN is the leader of an organization called Insurgence USA through which he organizes protests. On July 13, 2020, SULLIVAN was charged with Rioting and Criminal Mischief by the local law enforcement authorities in Provo, Utah, based on his activities around a June 30, 2020, protest in which a civilian was shot and injured. The case is still pending.

12. The United States obtained a video of SULLIVAN, posted on YouTube, in which,

while attending a protest in Washington, D.C., SULLIVAN can be seen telling a crowd, over a

microphone, “we about to burn this shit down,” “we got to rip Trump out of office . . . fucking pull

him out of that shit . . . we ain’t waiting until the next election . . . we about to go get that

motherfucker.” SULLIVAN then can be seen leading the crowd in a chant of, “it’s time for a

revolution.”

After the crowd broke through the last barricade, and as SULLIVAN and the others approach the Capitol Building, SULLIVAN can be heard in the video saying at various points: “There are so many people. Let’s go. This shit is ours! Fuck yeah,” “We accomplished this shit. We did this together. Fuck yeah! We are all a part of this history,” and “Let’s burn this shit down.”

