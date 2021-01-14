https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-james-okeefe-publishes-secret-jack-dorsey-recording/
Hot off the presses from Project Veritas
Jack Dorsey details agenda for continued censorship. ‘We are focused on one account — President Trump — right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account and it’s going to go on for much longer.’
BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship
“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021