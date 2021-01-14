https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-declassifies-russia-collusion-documents-sen-grassley-devin-nunes-given-copies/

On Tuesday The Gateway Pundit got word that President Trump was going to declassify all of the Russian hoax investigation documents.

We reported previously that Deep State operatives, including people inside the White House and ostensibly on “his” side, were urging the president to keep the information from the public.

In fact, President Trump promised several times that he would release everything on the Russian hoax before he left office.

On Thursday night Lou Dobbs reported that President Trump ordered the release of the Obamagate intelligence documents.

Lou Dobbs: President Trump is declassifying top-secret documents all related to Obamagate. That is the coordinated and years-long spying against a presidential candidate and ultimately the President of the United States and his administration, that of Donald J. Trump.

** With special mention of Gateway Pundit

The documents will reportedly show the involvement in the United States and overseas to set up Donald Trump in the Russia lie.

The Trump administration must now make sure these documents are released to the public.

