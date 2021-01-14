https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-project-veritas-twitter-insider-records-ceo-jack-dorsey-laying-roadmap-future-political-censorship/

A whistleblower inside Twitter recorded CEO Jack Dorsey and sent Project Veritas the recording.

Jack Dorsey recently banned President Trump from the social media platform for ‘inciting violence.’

Project Veritas released video of Jack Dorsey laying out the roadmap for future political censorship — censoring Trump was just the beginning.

“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in a video recorded January 8.

Dorsey: “So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

Dorsey: “You know, the U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day.”



BREAKING: @Twitter Insider Secretly Records CEO @jack Detailing Agenda For Further Political Censorship “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/QhyyUTHlM9 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 14, 2021

Jack Dorsey has repeatedly lied to lawmakers about targeting conservatives for censorship.

