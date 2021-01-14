https://www.theblaze.com/news/john-sullivan-blm-capitol-riot

A Utah man arrested for his part in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol admitted that he was not a Trump supporter but in fact an anti-Trump activist.

John Earle Sullivan told KUTV after the riot that he is the founder of Insurgence USA, and that he does not align with the president politically. He said that he founded Insurgence USA after the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The mission statement of the group on their website said that they sought “the unification of our nation because a people united will never be divided.”

Sullivan told KUTV that he was in the Capitol in order to document several protests. But he also admitted that he entered into the Capitol building through a window.

Once inside, federal prosecutors allege that he shouted for more violence.

The affidavit for Sullivan’s arrest documents his actions on the day of the rioting from the footage that Sullivan himself took and posted. It claims that he encouraged the violence as he documented it:

After the crowd broke through the last barricade, and as SULLIVAN and the others approach the Capitol Building, SULLIVAN can be heard in the video saying at various points: ‘There are so many people. Let’s go. This s— is ours! F— yeah,’ ‘We accomplished this s—. We did this together. F— yeah! We are all a part of this history,’ and ‘Let’s burn this s— down.

In video obtained from Insurgence USA by KSTU-TV, Sullivan says to the camera that he is a supporter of Black Lives Matter.

After the rioting, Sullivan was invited onto CNN to discuss what he witnessed at the U.S. Capitol.

Sullivan was arrested and charged with entering a restricted building or grounds, “civil disorders,” and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear before court on Friday in Utah.

