There’s a growing narrative that, as much as President Trump’s speech about fighting like hell may have incited people to storm the U.S. Capitol Building, signs show that the incursion might have been planned in advance by a small group of players. On Wednesday, CBS News’ Catherine Herridge shared a scoop on “small unit tactics” being employed both inside and outside the Capitol.

We had no idea there was a U.S. Attorney’s Sedition Task Force, so that alone is news to us. Plus, has anyone figured out where the pipe bombs at the RNC and DNC fit in?

