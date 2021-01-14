https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/14/cnn-chyron-proves-theyre-going-to-milk-source-for-all-its-worth-at-least-until-trump-leaves-office/

In the last four years, no word has taken a beating from the media more than “sources,” and CNN’s obviously intent on relying on people to believe their “source” until the day Trump leaves office (and probably even after that):

There’s that word CNN likes so much:

Sometimes CNN will even have a guest on to talk about what a “source” said and the guest turns out to be the actual source. Because “journalism”!

There’s a .01% chance this is true. — Beth Way (@Beth_Way14) January 14, 2021

Well, it’s CNN, so maybe that’s even a generous estimate.

years of this weird neo-lib/neo-con fetish where they picture Trump being sad in a dark empty room https://t.co/3TlDIKqAkH — ™ (@suburbanburger) January 14, 2021

Nobody’s going to miss Trump as much as talking heads on CNN.

