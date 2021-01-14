https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/don-lemon-cnn-nazis-klan/2021/01/14/id/1005638

Trump voters support the Ku Klux Klan, Nazis, the alt-right, and those who approve of slavery and bigotry if they continue to back the president, CNN host Don Lemon said Wednesday.

“If you are on that side, you need to think about the side you’re on. I am never on the side of the Klan,” Lemon said during a changeover.

“Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Klan side. Principled people who are conservative or liberal never on the side that treats their fellow Americans as less then, that says your fellow Americans should not exist, that says your fellow Americans should be in a concentration camp, or that sides with slavery or sides with any sort of bigotry.”

“And if they say, ‘I don’t agree with those people, I just like Trump’s policies?'” CNN host Chris Cuomo asked.

“Then get out of the crowd with them,” Lemon responded.

“I wasn’t in the crowd,” Cuomo protested hypothetically.

“If you voted for Trump, you voted for the person who the Klan supported, you voted for the person who Nazis support, you voted for the person who the alt-right supports,” Lemon said. “That’s the crowd you are in. You voted for the person who incited a crowd to go into the Capitol and potentially take the lives of lawmakers, took the lives of police officers, took the innocent lives who were there on the Capitol that day. You voted on that side.”

Lemon also said last week’s riot at the Capitol was about “preserving whiteness.

“And preserving it in the worst possible way, which is white supremacy. They were wearing Nazi insignia on their clothing. They were neo-Nazis. They were fascists or fascist supporters. They were members of groups that people in Washington should not be fighting for at this point.”

