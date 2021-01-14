https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/colorado-officials-balk-trump-decision-move-space-command-hq-alabama/

(FOX NEWS) – Officials in Colorado Springs are slamming the Trump administration’s decision to move U.S. Space Command from its temporary location in their city to Alabama, claiming the move was based on President Trump’s “personal interest,” but Fox News has learned that Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett made the final decision.

The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday announced that Space Command’s headquarters would be officially moved to Huntsville, Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal, after an intense lobbying battle between six finalists – which included Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

“We’re extremely disappointed and concerned with the decision – and it appears to be influenced by personal politics,” Dirks Draper, the president of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp., which managed the campaign for the city of Colorado Springs to keep Space Command.

