https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/congressman-cites-griffin-madonna-de-niro-suggesting-violence/

(FOX NEWS) — Celebrities Robert De Niro, Madonna and Kathy Griffin were name-checked by Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) during Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment hearings Wednesday.

During his remarks at the hearing in the House, Buck highlighted the trio of stars as being particularly outspoken anti-Trump people, who he went as far to accuse of fomenting the violence that was seen last week at the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, protesters of Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election breached the security of the Capitol building in what became a riot that left five people dead.

“Robert De Niro said he wanted to punch the president in the face. Madonna thought about blowing up the White House. Kathy Lee Griffin [sic] held up a likeness of the president’s beheaded head and nothing was said by my colleagues at that point in time,” Buck said during his remarks.

Read the full story ›

The post Congressman cites Griffin, Madonna, De Niro for suggesting violence appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

