Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush explained that the first step in “[legislating] in defense of Black lives” is “rooting out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist in chief”:

St. Louis and I rise to say that the 117th Congress has a mandate to legislate in defense of Black lives. The first step in that process is rooting out white supremacy, starting with impeaching the white supremacist-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/TmYD1bU6ij — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 13, 2021

And if you have a problem with that, you’re probably a white supremacist, too.

What does it mean when they boo the Black congresswoman denouncing white supremacy? — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

The answer she’s looking for is “It means that any criticism of me is rooted in white supremacy and has nothing to with my far-Left politics.”

Unfortunately, that’s not the correct answer.

Probably that they’re sick of this pseudo-reality where “white supremacy” is made many thousands of times more relevant than it really is. But you’ll notice the manipulation. They introduce divisive stuff and then reinterpret all pushback as evidence that they were right. https://t.co/kHqjQcU2IV — James Lindsay, king of your mom (@ConceptualJames) January 14, 2021

It means that you said something stupid and now you are lying about what you said because you know that it was stupid. https://t.co/UiiqF03SZD — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 14, 2021

It means you said something stupid and you see the whole world through the color of your skin. Which also means that won’t be the last time you say something stupid. https://t.co/S7QNJ3JZ6L — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 14, 2021

It means you’re the worst kind of racist… a race baiter… https://t.co/pIkTMhK8SP — Dr President-Elect Fweedom TruthTeller 🍊 (@CherylReynolds) January 14, 2021

It means you’re a race baiting hypocrite that tries to shut down conversation by labeling everyone you disagree with as white supremacists and we’re no longer falling for this nonsense. https://t.co/VE8nhkbN2W — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 14, 2021

Well, as long as there’s an audience for her nonsense, she won’t stop spouting it.

Possibly the most racist person in Congress, right here. https://t.co/m39ltLKRVN — Karlyn Borysenko (@DrKarlynB) January 14, 2021

She fits right in with the Squad.

