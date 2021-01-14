https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/cotton-senate-lacks-authority-to-proceed-with-trump-impeachment/
About The Author
Related Posts
Update — 7 more states join Texas…
December 8, 2020
UPDATE — Sidney Powell ‘Kraken’ lawsuit dismissed in federal court…
December 7, 2020
Nevada goes full Nazi…
November 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy