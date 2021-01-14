https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/14/dan-crenshaw-levels-don-lemon-as-he-equates-voting-for-trump-with-supporting-the-klan/
About The Author
Related Posts
'Incredible': Media outlets took a VERY different approach when reporting Trump cabinet nominee vs. Biden's
December 17, 2020
NBC News' presidential historian notes that President Andrew Johnson didn't tweet heroic videos about himself
December 29, 2020
Powerful thread explains how 'AOC is advocating for rape, misery, life-long severe trauma, and child abuse' by trying to normalize 'sex work'
December 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy