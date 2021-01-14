https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/14/dan-crenshaw-wants-to-get-some-truth-on-the-record-about-liz-cheney/

Liz Cheney’s been catching a lot of heat from some of her fellow House Republicans ever since she announced her intention to vote to impeach Donald Trump.

🚨NEW .. the right moves on ⁦@RepLizCheney⁩ Just got my hands on this petition which is calling for a special conference to oust the no 3 Republican for supporting impeachment. pic.twitter.com/gAXeIGza3P — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2021

But Cheney seems unfazed by the criticism:

NEW: @RepLizCheney responds to the calls for her to resign from leadership: “I’m not going anywhere,” she tells me in the Capitol. “This is a vote of conscience. It’s one where there are different views in our conference.” (1/2) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

“But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That’s what we need to be focused on. That’s where our efforts and attention need to be.” (2/2) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

No doubt that only makes some of her colleagues even angrier with her.

But for what it’s worth, fellow GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw has Cheney’s back:

Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support. We can disagree without tearing eachother apart. https://t.co/yMLary1kLj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2021

We can disagree without tearing each other apart? Crazy talk.

Anyway, needless to say, now Crenshaw’s got a target on his back:

Wow! Now I know which side you’re on 🙄 — Rhonda Young (@ryoung_1) January 13, 2021

How disappointing. No more support from me. — Traitor Hater (@JKell72) January 13, 2021

You gave us so much hope when you burst on the scene. Now we see you’re just like the rest of them. Incredibly disappointing. — Cooper Wade (@cooperwademusic) January 14, 2021

Really thought you were the man. Much respect for your service and sacrifice, but if you are part of the GOP trying to purge the party of Trumpism. Count me out. I can’t handle more Romney n McCain candidates — Andrew Sean (@aehoosierdaddy) January 13, 2021

I’m ashamed to say I used to support you. Never again. — Anne1776 (@AnneNH1776) January 13, 2021

Beto Crenshaw who knew. — J Aragon (@jjggooa) January 13, 2021

Finished!! RINO — Carl Broaddus🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@cnbroa) January 13, 2021

And ’round and ’round we go.

