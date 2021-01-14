https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/14/dan-crenshaw-wants-to-get-some-truth-on-the-record-about-liz-cheney/

Liz Cheney’s been catching a lot of heat from some of her fellow House Republicans ever since she announced her intention to vote to impeach Donald Trump.

But Cheney seems unfazed by the criticism:

No doubt that only makes some of her colleagues even angrier with her.

But for what it’s worth, fellow GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw has Cheney’s back:

We can disagree without tearing each other apart? Crazy talk.

Anyway, needless to say, now Crenshaw’s got a target on his back:

And ’round and ’round we go.

