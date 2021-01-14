https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534285-dc-attorney-general-pushing-to-interview-trump-jr

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) is pushing to interview Donald Trump Jr. about the lawsuit that alleges President TrumpDonald TrumpCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE’s inaugural committee misused its money in 2017.

The January 2020 lawsuit alleges that the Trump inaugural committee took a million dollars of donor money and spent it on balloons for Trump’s hotel in D.C. and to pay off a hotel bill.

An official in Racine’s office told The Washington Post on Thursday that the office reached out to Trump Jr. for an interview but did not tell the Post what they plan on asking the president’s son.

Racine’s office said in the court filing that the hotel bill that ended up being $49,000 was from Trump Jr.’s assistant and friend. The Trump Inaugural Committee paid the bill after it went to a collection agency. That bill should have gone to the Trump Organization, the office says.

Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpRepublicans wrestle over removing Trump The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump finally concedes; 25th Amendment pressure grows Ivanka Trump urges ‘patriots’ storming Capitol to ‘stop immediately’ in now-deleted tweet MORE spoke to Racine last year about the lawsuit, which she called “a waste of taxpayer dollars.” Trump Jr. would be the second person in the family that Racine spoke to about the lawsuit.

Racine believes the Trump Organization should pay back the benefits it got from the inaugural committee since he alleges it violated laws that don’t allow leaders of charities to receive special benefits. The money paid back should then be given to charity, the lawsuit states.

The Hill has reached to Trump Jr. for comment.

