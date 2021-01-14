https://redstate.com/setonmotley/2021/01/14/dc-rushes-to-restore-globalist-fake-free-trade-to-the-great-detriment-of-we-the-people-n309269
About The Author
Related Posts
At Activists' Insistence, College Sets Up 'Reparations Fund' to Pay for Black Students' Books and Therapy
January 7, 2021
New York Times Declares Tiki Bars Racist Cultural Appropriation Then Struggles to Define Who Is Offended
January 4, 2021
LOL: Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt Announces That He’s Registering As A Democrat
December 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy